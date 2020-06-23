Molded Precision Components donating face shields to Barrie Business Association, other businesses

June 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Molded Precision Components (MPC), a full-service injection molding specialist located in rural Oro-Medonte, Ont. – about 15 km north of Barrie – has donated 600 of its Shield-U face shields to the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), and is in the process of donating 25,000 more to the Barrie community at large.

MPC’s Shield-U face shield, developed in conjunction with Concord, Ont.-based medical device maker Sterling Industries, comes with a QR code that provides video instructions.

MPC molds the the head band strap portion of the face shield, while Sterling produces the face shield portion holding the strap.

Traditionally an automotive parts molder, MPC shifted its focus a few months ago to design and manufacture face shields and set up a joint venture with Sterling. The Shield-U was developed in response to the dire shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Class 1, Health Canada-approved medical device, Shield-U is a one-size-fits-all shield that offers full face protection from direct droplet transmission. Made from 100% bio-compatible, medical grade PET and LDPE materials, MPC said, the shields are designed to stay in place even under rapid or extremes of movement, and have an open top that maintains air flow and prevents visor fogging. They’re also fully recyclable, lightweight, and comfortable with durable headbands and can be fully sanitized.

By the end of June, MPC estimates, MPC and Sterling will be producing over 450,000 PPE shields per day.

The BIA will be distributing the 600 face shields to its membership in the days following as part of the recovery support they are providing its membership. “On behalf of our membership, the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA) would like to extend a huge thank you to Molded Precision Components for their heartfelt generosity,” Kelly McKenna, executive director of the Barrie BIA, said in a statement.

Additionally, MPC has pledged to donate 25,000 face shields to restaurants and other businesses in the Barrie area that have already opened or will be opening soon. “Many of these businesses simply can’t get operational again without PPEs, so we are very happy to put a locally-manufactured solution in their hands,” MPC president David Yeaman said.