Moderna to build mRNA production plant in Canada within two years

Drug maker Moderna will build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada within the next two years.

According to an announcement by Canada’s federal government, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding to build the plant.

Financial details of the project have not been disclosed, and the location of the new facility hasn’t been announced.

“Moderna…[will also] work as a valued partner in Canada’s life sciences ecosystem by creating jobs and collaborating on domestic research and development,” the government said. “This partnership will help make sure Canada is more prepared for future pandemics, while creating good, highly skilled jobs.”

“I believe that this technology can allow Canada to be ready for the next virus,” Bancel said at an announcement in Montreal,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at an announcement in Montreal on Aug. 10.

The agreement will see Canada gain access to Moderna’s mRNA “development engine” and get priority access to the doses. Bancel said Canada can also ask Moderna to shift its production lines to respond to a new or emerging threat.

Currently Moderna’s vaccine is made by Swiss drugmaker Lonza, at Lonza facilities in Switzerland and New Hampshire.