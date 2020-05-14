Milliken partners with Contec to produce disinfectant that kills coronavirus

May 14, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

As the demand for antibacterial cleaning supplies continues to climb in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare institutions are looking for effective alternatives to traditional solutions, material supplier Milliken & Co. is partnering with cleaning product supplier Contec Inc. to scale up production of Contec’s Sporicidin brand disinfectant.

Since 1978, Sporicidin brand disinfectant products have been used for infection and contamination control by hospitals, medical and dental offices, veterinary clinics, and restoration professionals. The EPA-registered intermediate level disinfectant cleans, disinfects and deodorizes, and it provides 100% kill of pathogenic vegetative organisms, including MRSA, VRE and Avian Influenza A Virus (H9N2 and H1N1) with continuous residual activity for up to six months. Compatible with plastics, wood, glass and metals, alcohol-free Sporicidin brand disinfectant is non-staining, non-abrasive, and non-corrosive.

“Milliken immediately came to mind when we decided to bring on a new manufacturing partner,” said Jack McBride, CEO of Contec, which is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C.

Sporicidin production at Milliken began on May 12, after a record ramp-up of only four weeks. Typical similar partnerships require three to six months to arrange, McBride noted.

“Companies are adapting their core competencies to meet the global challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Halsey M. Cook, Milliken’s president and CEO. “Partnering with Contec was a natural fit, and gave Milliken the opportunity to quickly reconfigure our manufacturing capabilities and rapidly solve problems for our customers and communities.”

Milliken quickly undertook an intensive technical process to manufacture Sporicidin brand disinfectant on behalf of Contec. Enabled by its research, development and manufacturing expertise, Milliken completed all EPA requirements and implemented training and protocols to safely produce a quality disinfectant.

Sporicidin brand disinfectant is available in ready-to-use 32 oz (0.65L) spray bottles, 1-gallon (3.8L) containers, and pre-saturated wipes.