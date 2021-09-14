McMaster Innovation Park announces mandatory vaccination policy

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP), in Hamilton, Ontario, is initiating a new, mandatory policy that will require anyone accessing the park to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 virus, as well as completing a standard COVID-19 symptom screening.

The policy, which takes effect on Nov. 1, applies to employees, customers, contractors, visitors of MIP and MIP tenants using common areas such as the atrium, entrances, common hallways, elevators, fitness facilities, and conference rooms at the park.

“However, persons who intend to use facilities such as fitness and conferences, must provide proof of full vaccination by September 22 as stipulated by the Ontario Provincial government’s approach for higher-risk indoor public settings where face coverings cannot be worn,” MIP officials said in a Sept. 13 news release.

Located just a few kilometers from McMaster University and opened in 2009, MIP supports scale-up life science innovation, commercialization and manufacturing. The park is currently undertaking a 2.8-million-square-foot expansion, on top of its current 700,000 square feet of space, including a 1.3 million square feet of labs and biomanufacturing space.