Canadian Plastics

McMaster Innovation Park announces mandatory vaccination policy

The policy at the research and innovation park in Hamilton, Ontario takes effect on Nov. 1.

September 13, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics
COVID-19
Research & Development

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP), in Hamilton, Ontario, is initiating a new, mandatory policy that will require anyone accessing the park to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 virus, as well as completing a standard COVID-19 symptom screening.

The policy, which takes effect on Nov. 1, applies to employees, customers, contractors, visitors of MIP and MIP tenants using common areas such as the atrium, entrances, common hallways, elevators, fitness facilities, and conference rooms at the park.

“However, persons who intend to use facilities such as fitness and conferences, must provide proof of full vaccination by September 22 as stipulated by the Ontario Provincial government’s approach for higher-risk indoor public settings where face coverings cannot be worn,” MIP officials said in a Sept. 13 news release.

Located just a few kilometers from McMaster University and opened in 2009, MIP supports scale-up life science innovation, commercialization and manufacturing. The park is currently undertaking a 2.8-million-square-foot expansion, on top of its current 700,000 square feet of space, including a 1.3 million square feet of labs and biomanufacturing space.

Advertisement

Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario to require proof of vaccination in select settings
McMaster University unveils new auto research institute (May 05, 2008)
Canada moving forward with vaccine passports for international travel
McMaster University Hospital partners with Printex Transparent Packaging for new plastic face shield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*