Maguire offering flexible PET shield for safe social distancing

June 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Auxiliary equipment supplier Maguire Products Inc. is now offering a flexible shield for safe social distancing that can be installed and uninstalled quickly and made to fit any space by simply unrolling the shield to the required length.

Recommended for schools, workplaces, and retail businesses, Maguire’s patent-pending Jordan Defense Shield is made from PET film and is shipped as a compact roll with rods attached at either end of the roll. Magnets and adhesive discs are provided for vertically mounting the rods, with no tools needed. Desk clamps are available as alternatives. Video of a typical installation can be seen at www.jordandefenseshield.com.

“The versatility of the Jordan Defense Shield eliminates the assembly effort required by the rigid sheet now widely offered as protection from COVID-19,” said Frank Kavanagh, Maguire’s vice president of sales and marketing. “For deployment in restaurants and retail stores where shielding needs are constantly shifting, our shields can be removed and relocated over and over, with appropriate changes in length.”

The Jordan Defense Shield is the latest example of how the advantages of plastics have become prominent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Kavanagh said. “The ease with which the Jordan Defense Shield can be deployed is attributable to the flexibility and light weight of plastics,” he added. “The film is crystal-clear and, like all PET polyester, recyclable.”

The Jordan Defense Shield is available worldwide, with discounts available for bulk orders.

Maguire is headquartered in Aston, Pa. The company’s Canadian operation, Maguire Products Canada Inc., is headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.