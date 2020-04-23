KraussMaffei re-opens in Germany after COVID-19 pause

April 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Processing machinery maker KraussMaffei is relaxing the coronavirus-related closures of its German facilities.

As of April 20, work has resumed gradually “in compliance with the strictest hygiene measures,” the company said in a press release.

Among other measures, KraussMaffei officials said, all employees will be provided with face masks and will be required to maintain a minimum distance of two meters (6.5 feet) between each other.

During its site closures, production, assembly, and delivery of the completed machines were discontinued. Delays in delivery are therefore going to be a likely result, KraussMaffei said.

“If there have been delays, detailed information on the individual status of any project and machine will be provided by your responsible sales representative or project manager in the next few days,” the company said. “However, due to the legal exit and travel limitations, there may still be restrictions, especially with regard to assembly and commissioning.”