KraussMaffei decides not to exhibit at Fakuma 2020

July 3, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

A second major exhibitor has pulled out of the Fakuma 2020 trade show scheduled for Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Germany-based machinery maker KraussMaffei issued a statement on July 2 saying that it would “opt against the familiar and usual active participation in Fakuma 2020 trade fair — should the event take place.”

Two weeks ago, Austria’s Wittmann Group announced that it would not participate at Fakuma 2020.

“For KraussMaffei, the Fakuma is one of the most important platforms for showcasing new products, solutions and services for the plastics industry, as well as for meeting existing and prospect customers,” the KraussMaffei statement said. “However, even under the conditions of strict hygiene and safety measures, KraussMaffeidoes see no viable way to offer its customers and service providers a satisfactory trade show experience. Unfortunately, the risk of infection, present for all attendees including our employees, could not be eliminated.”

“KraussMaffei very much regrets this step, but sees no alternative in the current situation,” the statement added. “Still we would like to emphasize that we continue to be available to our customers and interested parties and that we will be happy to present our new developments and innovations in person through our sales teams and/or digitally anytime.”

On June 23, the state government of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, said that trade fairs trade fairs with more than 1,000 participating persons will once again be permitted as of Sept. 1, 2020.