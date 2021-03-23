Join The Road to Recovery: Tools for Risk Management on March 26

Join Manufacturing AUTOMATION, sister publication to Canadian Plastics, online on Mar. 26 at 1 pm ET for a roundtable discussion sponsored by Intelex, The Road to Recovery: Tools for Risk Management.

As the industry continues to grapple with disruptions and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic – supply chain uncertainty, implementing new safety measures, fluctuating staffing levels and more – production and safety leaders are relying more on technology to help automate and standardize workflows and predict future trends.

We’ll be joined by Mark Corker, executive director at MTechHub, Blair de Verteuil, vice-president operations, life sciences at ATS Automation, Stephanie Holko, manufacturing digital transformation project manager at ArcleorMittal Dofasco, and Vy Hoang, chief customer officer, i3 International, to discuss how technology implementation leads to competitive advantage.