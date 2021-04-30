Jabil opens medical manufacturing plant in the Dominican Republic

U.S.-based manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. has opened a new healthcare manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic that will produce a variety of precision medical products, including COVID-19 test kits.

Located in PIISA Industrial Park in Santo Domingo, the new site features over 60,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Jabil officials said in an April 27 news release, including 36,000 square feet of cleanroom space.

The plant currently has more than 400 employees, which Jabil expects to grow by 250 by this summer.

“Jabil’s presence in the Dominican Republic began in September 2018 with the opening of our shared services office,” said Steve Borges, executive vice president and CEO of Jabil Regulated Industries. “Our decision to open and grow our manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic is in large part due to the high-caliber talent pool and pride of work shown by employees in the island.”

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., Jabil has approximately 100 plants in 30 countries, and 260,000 employees worldwide.