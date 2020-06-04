Ineos Styrolution sends 650 face shields to frontline workers in hard-hit U.S. areas

June 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has donated 650 face shields to frontline healthcare workers in COVID-19, hard-hit regions across the U.S., and the company’s regional Americas headquarters in Aurora, Ill. has issued additional community support with a US$10,000 donation to local Chicago-area food banks.

Working to source supplies through their customer, Primex, the face shields were delivered to hospitals in New York City, Chicago and surrounding suburbs, and the Navajo Nation community in Arizona.

“No matter where our Ineos Styrolution teams are located around the globe, we always come together,” said Alexander Glück president of Ineos Styrolution Americas LLC. “Through acts of community support and donation, we aim to help our frontline workers and vulnerable community members when they need it the most.”

Headquartered in Germany, Ineos Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries. The company’s Canadian operation is located in Sarnia, Ont.