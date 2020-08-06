Ineos Styrolution Canada donates to Ontario mental health service organizations

As demand increases for COVID-19 related mental health programs, material supplier Ineos Styrolution Canada been working with Ontario organizations St. Clair Child & Youth Services and Canadian Mental Health Association Lambton Kent to fund virtual, mental health programs for their community.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their Outreach Program, a cornerstone summer activity for “at-risk” children within the community, Ineos Styrolution Canada, delivered a $10,000 grant through the Ineos Community Fund to St. Clair Child & Youth Services. This grant will used for the creation of virtual summer camps, ensuring that staff will have the ability to stay connected with families during challenging times.

And through its Ineos Community Fund, the company has also donated a $7,000 grant to the Canadian Mental Health Association Lambton Kent (CMHA Lambton Kent). This donation will support CMHA Lambton Kent in moving critical mental health programs and services to virtual platforms with secure software.

“We recognize the importance of good mental health and the potential risks during this challenging time,” Ineos Styrolution Canada site director Brian Lucas said. “The Ineos Community Fund investment will help this organization to extend their programs and services, using virtual care technologies, and we are delighted to play a role in addressing this critical need in the Lambton Kent area.”

The one-million-euro Ineos Community Fund was established by INEOS Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in March 2020 in tandem with the company’s Covid-19 “Hands On” campaign, which set up new production lines to provide millions of bottles of free hand sanitizer per month to hospitals and frontline healthcare. The fund enables Ineos sites across the world to support the charitable organizations doing vital work in their local communities at this particularly difficult time.

Ineos Styrolution Canada is a subsidiary of Ineos Styrolution, a global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties.