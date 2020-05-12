News

iD Additives announces discount prices on purging compounds

The purging compound supplier is taking 10 per cent off the prices of its iD Purge purging compounds and Eco-Pro 360 rust removal products.

May 12, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Purging compound supplier iD Additives has announced a discount of 10 per cent off its iD Purge purging compounds and Eco-Pro 360 rust removal products.

In a press release, the LaGrange, Ill.-based company said the intention is to help manufacturers take advantage of work slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic to clean and conduct maintenance on molds, machinery, and equipment in preparation for return of increased production.

For purging, this includes the QuickShots single dose purge compounds and the full line of iD Purge products. For Eco-Pro, this includes both the Eco-Pro solution and the Eco-Pro 360 Cart for cleaning out cooling passages in molds, heat exchangers, and other products.

The discount will continue through June 30.  

