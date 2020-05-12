iD Additives announces discount prices on purging compounds

May 12, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Purging compound supplier iD Additives has announced a discount of 10 per cent off its iD Purge purging compounds and Eco-Pro 360 rust removal products.

In a press release, the LaGrange, Ill.-based company said the intention is to help manufacturers take advantage of work slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic to clean and conduct maintenance on molds, machinery, and equipment in preparation for a return of increased production.

For purging, this includes the QuickShots single dose purge compounds and the full line of iD Purge products. For Eco-Pro, this includes both the Eco-Pro solution and the Eco-Pro 360 Cart for cleaning out cooling passages in molds, heat exchangers, and other products.

The discount will continue through June 30.