Forty-four per cent of small firms now fully open, CFIB says

June 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Led by New Brunswick and Alberta, 44% of Canada’s small businesses are now fully open, up from 38% two weeks ago, according to a new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

However, many regional and sectoral differences remain and some sectors, particularly restaurants and hospitality, continue to be largely closed. Only 15% of small firms report their sales have returned to normal.

New Brunswick (59%) and Alberta (54%) led the way with the largest share of open businesses the survey found, while Newfoundland and Labrador (24%) continues to trail the rest of the country.

“There are definite signs that economies are awakening, with more than half of small businesses reporting they are fully open in some provinces,” CFIB president Dan Kelly said in a statement. “However, for many recovery is another question as just opening your doors does not guarantee your customers will return. Our main street businesses will need a lot more support, both from government and from consumers, before the crisis is behind them.”

Small businesses were hit particularly hard by lockdowns across the country, and though most provinces have allowed some to reopen with modifications, their recovery is uneven.

Only 13% of hospitality/restaurant businesses and 21% of arts and recreation businesses are fully open, compared to 44% of retailers and firms in the personal services sector. Additionally, certain personal services businesses, like hairdressers, remain closed in most provinces.