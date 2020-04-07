Ford of Canada retools to make plastic face shields for healthcare workers

April 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has retooled a portion of its Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont., and begun producing plastic protective face shields for healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is working with the Ontario and federal governments to distribute face shields throughout the province, and across Canada.

Shipments are scheduled to start this week.

“By repurposing our production facilities in Windsor to meet the urgent demand for face shields, we can help protect the lives of our heroic healthcare professionals and first responders as they continue to treat the most vulnerable among us,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Co. of Canada in joint statement with Unifor.

Ford also said it continues to explore ways it can help the effort to fight the pandemic and will provide updates on other special projects.

Ford and its employees also donated 2,900 pairs of nitrile gloves to hospitals.