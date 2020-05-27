Federal government contracts GM Canada to provide 10 million face masks

May 27, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Canada’s federal government has contracted General Motors of Canada to provide 10 million face masks over the next year with production to begin immediately.

GM Canada will manufacture the face masks at cost for the Public Health Agency of Canada at its plant in Oshawa, Ont.

The automaker received its Medical Device Establishment License on April 22 and since then, it built and installed the mask making machinery, built a clean room with enhanced safety protocols, sourced materials with help from GM’s global supply chain, and recalled and trained 60 workers for two shifts of production in Oshawa in partnership with Unifor.

In a statement, GM Canada said that it has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members through pre-entry health screening, physical distancing and enhanced on-site cleaning.