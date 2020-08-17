Expoplast 2020 cancelled, replacement virtual event scheduled for November-December

The Expoplast trade show in Montreal, originally scheduled for Oct. 7-8, 2020, has been cancelled, and a week-long virtual event will be held instead, in late November and early December.

The next Expoplast in-person show is now scheduled for Nov. 9-10, 2022, at the Palais des congrès de Montreal.

Expoplast is part of the ADM Expo Montreal, a series of co-located shows at the Palais des congrès de Montreal. The other shows include PackEx Montreal, ATX, Design & Manufacturing, and Powder & Bulk Solids. All of these shows have been cancelled as well.

“The event organizers of Expoplast, part of ADM Expo Montreal, have announced that after close consultation with our industry partners, it’s in the best interest of our exhibitors, attendees, and the surrounding community to cancel the 2020 in-person event, and shift to a digital format, Virtual Engineering Week taking place this winter,” said Tam Nguyen, PR specialist with show organizer Informa Markets.

Virtual Engineering Week will take place Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, 2020. “It was created to foster meaningful and productive engagement within the full design, engineering, and manufacturing communities,” Nguyen continued. “This week-long virtual event will showcase exhibitors from all six of Informa Markets’ engineering events, and feature a full line-up of digital activities, including keynotes, education sessions, product showcases, and networking opportunities.”

More information about participating in the virtual event will be announced shortly, she added.