Engel and Haidlmair partner in quick response to face mask shortage

April 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Machinery maker Engel has teamed up with its longtime business partner Haidlmair to improve the supply of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Austrian moldmaker Haidlmair developed and implemented a new mold solution for the production of the reusable masks, which is now being used by plastics processing companies worldwide.

The two-piece reusable masks, which are injection molded from TPE, provide protection for the mouth and nose for use in daily life and in certain work situations, for example in the construction industry. The masks can be cleaned and disinfected and different filter materials can be inserted.

In countries that have exempted face masks from medical device legislation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Engel said, these masks can be produced and marketed by companies from a wide range of industries. “This solution allows us to help companies change their production at short notice in order to actively participate in the fight against the further spread of Covid-19”, said Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of Engel.

Engel said it offers injection molding machines specifically tailored to Haidlmair’s mold solution: an Engel victory 330/80 for the single-cavity version, an Engel e-victory 740/160 for the two-cavity version, and an Engel duo 1560/350 for the four-cavity mold.

The Engel plants are giving what Engel calls “highest priority” to producing the machines ordered for Haidlmair’s face mask molds.

Engel and Haidlmair have been development partners for many years. “We are a well-coordinated team,” Steger said. “And our customers are now benefitting from this, especially in these particularly challenging times.”