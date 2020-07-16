Domo Chemicals to “minimize participation” at Fakuma 2020

Germany-based nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 supplier Domo Chemicals has said that it will not “actively participate” in the Fakuma 2020 trade event, currently scheduled for Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

In a July 15 statement, Domo officials said that the company will be present “through an onsite contact desk at the event.” Additionally, the company plans to organize a digital event focusing on its expanded solutions portfolio and updated business strategy.

“Domo very much regrets having to minimize our participation at Fakuma, as it is the world’s leading technical event for industrial plastics processing, and always serves as a great platform to present our products and services,” said Ludovic Tonnerre, vice president, engineering plastics. “However, we believe that there is too much uncertainty around a possible second coronavirus wave. We cannot risk the health and well-being of our employees and customers. Furthermore, we do not believe that a satisfactory trade show experience can be guaranteed due to the very strict hygiene and safety measures that will need to be implemented at the event.”

Customers and partners will be updated on the timing of Domo’s digital event in the coming weeks, the statement added.