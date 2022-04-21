Chinaplas 2022 cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdowns

The massive Chinaplas 2022 trade show, scheduled for April 25-28 in Shanghai, has been cancelled due to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak throughout China and stricter pandemic control measures, and a replacement virtual show is now set for next month.

“After careful consideration and consultation, the 35th Chinaplas…will be postponed to 17-20 April 2023, and the show venue will be changed to Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen,” officials with Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., organizer of Chinaplas, said in an April 21 news release.

Chinaplas 2022 was set to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The show rotates annually between Shanghai and Shenzhen.

In the meantime, Adsale has announced that staging of what it’s calling “Chinaplas Virtual Show 2022: Innovative Plastics & Rubber Technology Connects the World,” an online gathering for plastics and rubber industries, will be held from May 25 to June 14 “to facilitate business exchanges and cooperation between suppliers and global buyers during the prime trade season in the second quarter of the year.”

Advertisement

Chinaplas first debuted in 1983, and typically draws over 150,000 attendees and several thousand exhibiting companies, making it the world’s largest annual plastics trade show. The 2020 edition of the show, also scheduled for Shanghai, was cancelled during the first wave of the pandemic, but the show was successfully held in April 2021 in Shenzhen.