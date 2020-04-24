Chinaplas 2020 cancelled, rescheduled for April 2021 in Shenzhen

April 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Chinaplas 2020 trade show has been cancelled and rescheduled for April 2021 in a different city.

Following an initial postponement in February from April 21–24 to Aug. 3–6, 2020 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Chinaplas organizers Adsale Exhibition Services have now announced a further postponement and change of venue to April 13–16, 2021, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

“On 6th April 2020, the State Council of China issued the circular of ‘The Further Control and Preventive Measures of the Novel Coronavirus at Key Venues, Units and Groups’,” Adslae said in an April 24 press release. “According to ‘Preventive Suggestions’ in the circular, it has clearly mentioned that all kinds of exhibitions have to be stopped for the time being.”

“Since the occurrence of COVID-19, [we] have been closely monitoring the situation,” Adsale said in a statement. “The virus is now largely under control in China, but poses a high degree of uncertainty globally. China has now a formidable task of fighting against local rebound infections while preventing the next wave of outbreak from imported cases. Under such circumstances, the 34th Chinaplas cannot be held as scheduled and will be further postponed.”

“We believe Chinaplas to be held next April will be a better timing for participants from around the world to have quality exchange,” Adsale added. “Exhibitors will also be more prepared in supporting the new market demands brought about by market recovery.”