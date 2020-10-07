Canadian small business owners cautiously optimistic about the future, Scotiabank report says

Canadian small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic remain cautiously optimistic about their future, according to Scotiabank’s recent New Path to Impact Report.

Two-thirds of businesses report being in a worse situation now, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the strong headwinds businesses are facing during the pandemic, the report revealed that 40% of small business owners are “very” or “extremely” optimistic about the future of their business.

The report uncovered that most businesses are feeling more prepared, with 69% stating their business is better equipped to survive a second wave of the pandemic.

“The resiliency of Canadian business owners throughout the pandemic has been commendable,” said Jason Charlebois, senior vice-president, Small Business, Scotiabank, in a prepared statement. “While we cannot predict how the next six months will unfold, now is the time to start focusing on the future, with cautious optimism. Charting a new path forward has to start with a plan, so seek advice early, use the resources available, and be ready to pivot — it’s the greatest chance of survival in a post-pandemic world.”

The Scotiabank New Path to Impact Report also found that the number one priority for small business owners is to increase sales through additional channels over the next three months.

Additionally, the report noted that: