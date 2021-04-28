Canadian PPE makers form association to advance medical mask manufacturing standards

Two of the largest medical mask makers in Canada have banded together to form a new organization to help Canada’s government and industry to establish national medical mask manufacturing standards.

Called the Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers (CAMMM), the organization has been founded by Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd. located in Kelowna, B.C., and The Canadian Shield of Waterloo, Ont.

In a news release, the association says it has two main goals: to help enhance the economic health of the medical mask manufacturing industry in Canada, and to help build an established standards and regulatory system.

“CAMMM plans on working closely with the federal and provincial-territorial governments, health professionals, member companies, suppliers, and other stakeholders to deliver safe, accessible, innovative and sustainable medical masks for Canadians and export markets,” the news release said. “Canadian companies, organizations, individuals, and suppliers within the industry are welcome and encouraged to join the association.”

“Everyone in the Canadian industry is highly focused on achieving safety and security for Canadians in many different walks of life and industries, and an industry association is a key avenue for all of us to work cooperatively with governments and industry to reach those important goals,” said Jeremy Hedges, CEO of The Canadian Shield.

Originally founded earlier this month by Breathe and The Canadian Shield, CAMMM has since been joined by Vancouver-based Inno Lifecare as another founding member.

Over the coming months, the release said, CAMMM will work directly with key stakeholders and various levels of government to establish standards and regulations for the medical mask manufacturing industry.

Members of the industry interested in learning more about joining the Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers can obtain more information at www.CAMMM.ca.