Canadian Plastics podcast: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 4: PVC

Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19 – A podcast series

GUEST: Jeremy Pafford

TOPIC: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 4: PVC

DESCRIPTION: In part four of our series, market expert Jeremy Pafford gives an overview of the North American PVC market, including pricing trends and new capacity coming online, that will determine supply, demand, and pricing for PVC during this unprecedented pandemic.

BIO: Jeremy is the head of North America, market development for petrochemical market analyst ICIS, which is based out of Houston. Jeremy has been with ICIS since 2013, specializing in petrochemical markets in North and South America, and has more than 20 years experience in the news and publishing industry.