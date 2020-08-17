Canada-U.S. to extend non-essential border restrictions until Sept. 21

Restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are being extended another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are being extended another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the two countries will continue their mutual ban on non-essential cross-border trips until at least Sept. 21.

Ahead of the formal announcement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a tweet that officials would keep doing what’s necessary to keep communities safe.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to so-called “discretionary” travel like vacations and shopping trips since the pandemic took hold of the continent in mid-March.

The agreement, which has been renewed before, was set to expire Aug. 21.

The U.S. has been grappling with fresh COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in recent weeks.