Canada-U.S. border to be closed for another 30 days

April 20, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Canada has extended its border closure with the U.S., which restricts non-essential travel, for another 30 days.

The border was originally closed on March 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the arrangement set to expire on April 21.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension on April 18.

At present, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 700,000 positive tests. Canada has more than 32,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.