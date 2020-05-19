Borealis cancels petrochemical project in Kazakhstan

May 19, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based chemical supplier Borealis has announced that it is not proceeding with the development of a world-scale integrated ethane cracker and polyethylene (PE) project in Kazakhstan.

“The decision to discontinue this project is based on a thorough assessment of all aspects of the prospective venture and impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increased uncertainty of future market assumptions,” Borealis officials said in a May 19 statement.

The project was first announced in March 2018, followed by a feasibility study that ran until the first quarter of 2019.