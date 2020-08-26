Canadian Plastics

Big majority of small business owners still worry about economy, survey finds

Also, sixty per cent of respondents to the latest Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey say they fear consumer spending will stay low even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

August 26, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics
COVID-19
Economy
Market Forecast

Despite businesses reopening and operations resuming, 70 per cent of small business owners in Canada are still worried about the impact of the current crisis on the economy, a new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) shows.

In addition, 60 per cent of respondents to the survey say they fear consumer spending will stay low even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends; 50 per cent are worried about cash flow; 48 per cent are worried about physical health impacts; and 47 per cent are worried about debt.

“Small business owners are really worried about regaining pre-COVID-19 revenues. Customers are back but often in smaller numbers than usual,” said Laura Jones, executive vice president at CFIB, in a prepared statement.

The Small Business Recovery Dashboard shows that in Canada:

  • 66% of small businesses are fully open;
  • 40% are fully staffed;
  • Only 28% have resumed their normal sales levels.

“As consumers, we can be creative and find different ways to support the small businesses that need it. Supporting our favourite businesses today gives them a tomorrow,” Jones said. “The government can also help by ensuring support measures for big bills like rent are available.”

Print this page

Related Stories
Small business sales struggle after COVID-19 reopening, CFIB survey says
Half of Canada’s small firms report a drop in sales due to COVID-19, survey finds
Small business confidence fell in May, CFIB survey says
94% of Canadian employees satisfied with company response to COVID-19, survey finds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*