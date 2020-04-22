ATS Automation receives $65 million order for systems to produce COVID-19 test kits

April 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has received a $65 million order booking for two automated manufacturing systems that will produce components for COVID-19 test kits.

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS will design, build, and deliver the systems within the next four months to Tessy Plastics, a global contract manufacturer headquartered in Skaneateles, N.Y. that specializes in injection molding and custom automated assembly solutions.

The systems will enable production of 10 million units per month.

“Our teams have been hyper-focused on helping manufacturers address the critical need for medical equipment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. “ATS’ involvement in this critical program for Tessy Plastics brings forward our significant capabilities in life sciences coupled with our ability to quickly enable manufacturers to scale production at the highest levels of quality demanded in the medical device industry.”

Tessy Plastics, which molds for medical and consumer markets, has plants in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and China.