Asaclean offering free technical support for essential businesses

April 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Commercial purging compound supplier Asaclean-Sun Plastech Inc., which remains fully operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, is providing free technical and product support to essential businesses and other plastics processors as they deal with the ongoing challenges of the virus in the market.

“We have a large portion of our customers in medical, packaging, and custom molding who are pitching in to help the cause but find themselves dealing with unique challenges,” vice president Phani Nagaraj said. “When medical supplies are dwindling, processors cannot afford extended downtime and contamination issues. There are real-world consequences.”

Parsippany, N.J.-based Asaclean is offering free online – Skype, WhatsApp, and FaceTime – and telephone purge training sessions to any processor with a need. Additionally, the company’s staff is available for video and telephone consultations for contamination and changeover issues to give injection molders and extruders the answers they need in real-time.

“We know we’re fortunate that we’re fully operational,” Nagaraj said. “We have same-day shipping available across the country and our purging experts have enough processing experience to identify problems and address them immediately. Our customers are working hard to keep their production running and many are taking on medical projects for the first time. We’re here for whatever they need.”

Customers that need support should call Asaclean’s general sales line at 800-787-4348 or request a consultation at www.asaclean.com.