Arburg schedules its next Technology Days event for June 2021

After having to cancel its well-known Technology Days annual house event for the first time ever in 2020, injection molding machine maker Arburg has announced plans to host the event from June 9-12, 2021.

The four-day event, which takes place at Arburg’s headquarters in Lossburg, Germany, is usually held in mid-March, so the June 2021 date is later in the year than usual.

“In 2020, due to the coronavirus and with significant foresight at the time, [we] cancelled the event to avoid exposing visitors and employees to risk,” Arburg officials said in a Sept. 21 statement. “By making the decision to move the event to June at this early stage, we are proactively demonstrating our commitment to the responsibility we owe to our customers, partners, and employees.”

Arburg says that some 93,000 invited guests from around 50 countries have attended the event since its inception.

While admitting that “things continue to be very unclear at the current time,” Arburg says it’s anticipating that the situation around the epidemic will be more positive by June 2021 and that once the cold and flu season is over, the event will be able to go ahead.

“Welcoming around 6,000 visitors every year, the Technology Days are a hallmark that Arburg is famous for all over the world,” said Arburg managing partner Juliane Hehl. “You should definitely make space in your diaries for the Technology Days from 9 to 12 June 2021. I can promise you now – it will be worth it!”