Arburg cancels Technology Days for 2021

For the second straight year, plastics machinery manufacturer Arburg GmbH + Co KG is cancelling its annual Technology Days event at its headquarters in Lossburg, Germany.

The company had intended to hold the event over six days, from June 7-12, rather than the traditional four, to allow for strict adherence to all prevailing COVID-19 safety measures; and had instituted a COVID-compliant invitation and visitor management system and a meticulously planned hygiene and testing concept designed to safeguard the safety of visitors and employees.

But, as company officials explained in a May 10 news release, after “consultations with official bodies and due consideration of the ramifications of the global coronavirus epidemic” plus the so-called “Federal Emergency Brake” applied by the German government, the decision to cancel the event was made.

“We regret this cancellation hugely but we are compelled to take this step due to prevailing parameters”, said Juliane Hehl, the managing partner responsible for marketing at Arburg. “Up until the final moment, we were hoping, and were genuinely working flat out, to enable these Technology Days to take place in the form, at long last, of a physical trade fair.”

“Our Technology Days are a brand in their own right, as well as being the largest in-house event in the entire world of plastics, so we really did do everything conceivable to facilitate, at long last, a personal and physical event experience for our customers,” she added.

But the company says it remains undaunted, and is already looking towards the 2022 Technolgy Days event. “As unfortunate as things are at present, we stand by our view that the whole world is looking forward to getting back to normal events and trade fairs,” Hehl said. “We therefore extend an even warmer invitation…to visit our Technology Days here in Lossburg in March 2022.”