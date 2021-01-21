Arburg announces extended Technology Days event in June

Having been forced to cancel its in-house Technology Days event last year because of the coronavirus, injection molding machine Arburg GmbH has scheduled an extended event for 2021.

The upcoming in-person show is set to run for six days, from June 7-12, at the company’s headquarters in Lossburg, Germany, and is being described as “Covid-secure”.

“Nothing about the concept itself, which has been a successful one for more than 20 years, will change,” the company said in a Jan. 21 news release. “Technology Days 2021 will once again be all about ‘hands-on technology combined with personal contact’. However, this year the invited audience will have to register in advance, Arburg said, and attendees will be separated into small groups, each with an individual advisor, who will take them on a tour round the company at a specific time. “This system will make sure there will not be too many visitors on site at any one time,” Arburg said. “In making these plans, [we] remain confident that the epidemiological outlook will have changed for the better by June 2021, backed up by the vaccination programme that is already underway.”

“After such a long time with no in-person events, in June 2021 we want to once again introduce our customers to innovations and impressive applications for the plastic processing industry ‘in living colour’,” said Juliane Hehl, managing partner with responsibility for marketing. “Although we have pushed on with our hybrid and digital events really effectively over the past few months, personal contact with our customers is extremely important to us and that is not going to change. That’s why we are doing everything in our power to ensure our world-renowned and respected Technology Days will this year be a successful and exciting in-person event.”

Arburg’s Technology Days event has been held annually at the Lossburg plant since 1999, and was cancelled for the first time ever in 2020.