Applications now open for Ontario’s new Skills Development Fund

Applications are now open for the Ontario government’s new two-year $115-million Skills Development Fund. The fund, which will support workers and apprentices, is specifically designed to address the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and help reduce obstacles to hiring, training and retaining while preparing workers for the province’s economic recovery.

“When faced with unprecedented challenges we need innovative solutions, that’s why we developed this new Skills Development Fund. It will lead to fresh and creative ideas to help get people back on the job and kick-start our communities,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “My message to workers is clear – there is hope and opportunity around the corner. I’m calling on everyone – businesses, union leaders and training providers – to submit your ideas and participate in our economic recovery.”

The Skills Development Fund will accept applications from a wide range of employment and training organizations in Ontario, and the focus will be on:

giving laid-off workers immediate access to training supports or new jobs

improving the quality of training

reaching out to traditionally underrepresented groups

increasing apprentice registrations and completion

better serving local communities

supporting the talent needs of small businesses

Examples of projects from the fund could include: a digital career fair that allows employers to connect with job seekers impacted by COVID-19, mentorship programs and career counselling for apprentices while they are training on-the-job, the creation of training materials that teach employers how to accommodate employees who have disabilities, and making workspaces and equipment more accessible.