Amcor adds face masks to healthcare product portfolio

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) is expanding its healthcare product portfolio to include general-purpose face masks that can slow the spread of the virus.

“Our teams quickly rallied, establishing the necessary skills, capability and expertise to assemble face masks,” said Greg Rosati, vice president of healthcare for ARP’s Specialty Container business. “After first addressing the health and safety of our employees, we identified an opportunity to extend the offering to support our customers who have similar values and safety protocols in place.”

ARP is assembling the general-purpose face masks at its Millville, N.J. facility. Securing its own supply of high-quality masks helps ensure Amcor colleagues continue to safely produce essential products without interruption. Expanding availability demonstrates ARP’s commitment to customers and expands capabilities and product offerings in the healthcare space.

The face masks meet general purpose-use requirements with a triple layer consisting of a non-woven inner and outer layer, and a melt-blown middle layer.

ARP has made what it calls a “significant investment” which includes the installation of an assembly line, infrastructure modifications, inventory of production materials, and related costs for design, quality, and packaging.

The masks are not FDA cleared or approved, ARP noted, but have been authorized by FDA under an EU for use as source control by the general public as well as by healthcare professionals in healthcare settings as to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.