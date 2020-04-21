94% of Canadian employees satisfied with company response to COVID-19, survey finds

April 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Companies in Canada are rising to the occasion to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows.

A majority of Canadian office workers surveyed (94 per cent) said they are satisfied with their organization’s response to COVID-19, with 67 per cent reporting they are very satisfied. In addition, 95 per cent of respondents noted their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.

Of employees surveyed, 66 per cent said they have been working from home for a few weeks, 10 per cent recently transitioned to a remote setup and 3 per cent plan to do so soon. The remaining 21 per cent reported they are still going to the office.

Respondents who have been working from home for a few weeks were most likely to report being very satisfied with their company’s response and supported by their boss, the survey indicated.

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm April 7-12. It includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older and normally employed in office environments in Canada.

