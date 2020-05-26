38% of Canada’s small businesses now fully open: CFIB

May 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The number of small businesses that are fully open in Canada continued to rise this week, with 38% of small firms reporting they are fully open in the latest survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

New Brunswick and PEI now have the largest share of local businesses fully open at 54%, followed by Saskatchewan at 51%. Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador remain as the least open economies.

“Importantly, the number of firms reporting they are fully closed has dropped to 17%, with 44% reporting they are partially open,” said Dan Kelly, CFIB president, in a press release. “Sadly, many business sectors remain largely closed. Arts and recreation, social services and restaurants/hospitality were the least likely to be fully open.”

As restrictions lift and economies open, CFIB survey results indicated that small businesses are concerned with maintaining safe social distancing for staff and customers (58%), making customers feel comfortable (51%), keeping up with cleaning/disinfecting requirements (51%), knowing what the rules are (49%), accessing personal protective equipment (39%) and having enough staff (29%).