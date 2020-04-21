Tooling Tech Group expands Ohio facility

April 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

For the second time in just over a year, tooling provider Tooling Tech Group is expanding one of its facilities.

The company has broken ground on a 10,000-square-foot expansion of its thermoforming and compression mold making facility in Ft. Loramie, Ohio.

The expansion, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020, will bring the total manufacturing space at its Ft. Loramie facility to 100,000 square feet.

This addition will accommodate two new COMI LaborShape 5-axis machining centers specifically designed for high speed machining on aluminum and light alloys. The machines will add metalworking capacity, improve speed and efficiency, and provide the ability to complete complex part geometries, company officials said in an April 21 statement. Additionally, the space will be large enough to accommodate additional machining centers as needed for Tooling Tech’s growing tooling and automation business.

In January 2019, Tooling Tech opened its corporate headquarters in Macomb, Mich., a new 70,000-square-foot facility that also houses manufacturing operations.