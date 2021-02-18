Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic polypropylene pipe added to B.C. spec list

Thermoplastic PP pipe has been added to the Master Municipal Construction Documents list of approved products for use in highway, culvert, and other infrastructure projects in British Columbia.

Construction

Polypropylene pipe, such as SaniTite HP pipe from ADS being used in this West Vancouver project, is now included in British Columbia’s Master Municipal Construction Documents for storm sewers and culverts. Photo Credit: ADS

Thermoplastic polypropylene (PP) pipe has been added to the Master Municipal Construction Documents (MMCD) list of approved products for use in highway, culvert, and other infrastructure projects in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The listings for PP pipe can be found in MMCD Section 33 40 01: Storm Sewers, Mainline Profile and in Section 33 42 13: Pipe Culverts, Open Profile.

According to Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (ADS), a major pipe producer, this update provides British Columbia with a vetted standard that can be readily integrated into a specification, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) or a system design plan. The company submitted its SaniTite HP PP pipe to the Master Municipal Construction Documents Association, Civil Committee, which reviewed the product and material.

“We are very pleased that our SaniTite HP pipe was unanimously approved by the committee and is now part of the MMCD,” said Brian King, executive vice president, product management and marketing for ADS.

