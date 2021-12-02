Teknor Apex acquires material supplier Lanier Color

Global compounder Teknor Apex has acquired Lanier Color Co., a Gainesville, Ga.-based supplier of colour concentrates and specialty compounds for the thermoplastics industry with a focus in the building and construction market.

The business will be added to Teknor Apex’s Color portfolio.

“This acquisition comes on the heels of the acquisition of Dorum Color this past August and will help us further accelerate our strategic objectives while giving our customers access to a greater level of diversified products and solutions,” Teknor Apex president Suresh Swaminathan said. “Also, the combined strength of the two organizations will bring more capability and capacity in product innovation leading to an enhanced customer experience.”

Teknor Apex officials said the addition of Lanier expands its portfolio to now include PVC colour concentrates while adding to its specialty compounds offerings specific to the building and construction market. The company will continue to operate in its current location of Gainesville, and will work in coordination with Teknor Color’s current manufacturing locations in Kentucky and Texas.

Headquartered in Pawtucket, R.I., Teknor Color is a subsidiary of Teknor Apex Co. and offers custom and standard colours, as well as additives and special effects for a range of polymers, that include olefins, styrenics, PET and engineering plastics.