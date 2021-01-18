Quebec threatens construction, manufacturing sectors with more COVID-19 restrictions

Quebec’s provincial labour minister has threatened to impose more restrictions on the province’s construction and manufacturing sectors for allegedly flouting tough new health orders.

In a press release issued on Jan. 15, Minister Jean Boulet said that he’s received many reports about non-compliance connected to the two sectors since the government imposed new restrictions Jan. 9, and appealed for employers and workers to adhere to the guidelines. “It is zero tolerance for those who violate the health standards in force”, the statement said. “If the problem persists, the Quebec government will take its responsibilities and will not hesitate to close construction sites or businesses as well as issue tickets to offenders.”

The new measures – in effect until at least Feb. 8 – require the two industries to limit operations to essential activities and to reduce the number of workers in factories and on construction sites.

Most businesses across Quebec deemed non-essential have been closed since December, but the manufacturing and construction sectors have been allowed to remain open as “essential” services.

Quebec’s new health orders also include a provincewide curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 transmission and reduce the strain on the health system from rising hospitalizations.