Quebec reopens all manufacturing companies, construction sites

May 12, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Government of Québec is allowing the complete reopening of all manufacturing companies and construction sites in that province.

As of May 11, all construction sites are returning to activity, including residential, institutional, commercial, industrial along with civil engineering, public transit and roads and highways.

“Today, we are allowing the opening of all construction sites and all manufacturing companies, an important step in the reopening of our economy,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, minister of economy and innovation, in a prepared statement. “Joining the opening of retail stores outside of Greater Montréal, this restart is essential to ensure that Québec returns to prosperity.”

Beyond the construction industry, manufacturing companies across Québec can also resume operations, provided that no more than 50 workers are present, plus half of the remainder per shift. Such companies will be authorized to resume operations without restriction starting May 25.

“In every workplace the watchword will be: keep on protecting ourselves and each other,” said Jean Boulet, minister of labour, employment and social solidarity, in a prepared statement. “I expect the return to work to take place in an orderly manner and with strict respect for the health measures prescribed by public health authorities.”

The decision – which was supported by Québec’s public health authorities – is subject to change, however, depending on how the situation evolves in Québec.

To protect workers, the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has prepared a kit to help employers and workers prevent the spread COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of all. The kit is available on the website of the CNESST.