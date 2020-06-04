Packaging supplier Comar to expand in New Jersey

June 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Comar LLC, a New Jersey-based plastic packaging, device and component supplier, has announced what it calls “a major capacity expansion” of its Buena, N.J. plant operations by building a new offsite location in nearby Vineland, N.J.

In a June 2 statement, Comar said the new 159,000-square-foot facility in Vineland will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, FDA registered, and house injection molding and assembly and finishing machines, with additional capacity to support long-term growth.

The expansion is scheduled to be completed by March 2021.

“Our Buena plant has provided the engine for much of our growth over the decades,” said Mike Ruggieri, Comar CEO. “This next critical step of adding footprint, infrastructure, and capacity, will…drive our growth moving forward.”

According to Ruggieri, the Buena expansion effort will result in a range of benefits, including increased space for injection molding, assembly and finishing operations; increased warehouse and storage space; improved facility layout with more dedicated product cells to drive speed-to-market; improved cGMP environment and quality lab; and improved design to enable better efficiency, safety, and employee experience.

“This investment builds on our new West Coast facility — Rancho 2.0 — and represents another exciting milestone for our organization,” Ruggieri added. Comar announced in February of this year the construction of a 230,000-square-foot molding facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.