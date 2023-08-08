Oldcastle buys fencing assets of CertainTeed

The deal will add to Oldcastle's capabilities in vinyl fencing production.

Building products maker Oldcastle APG has acquired the PVC fencing, railing, and decking assets of CertainTeed LLC for an undisclosed price.

The sale includes manufacturing plants in Buffalo, N.Y., and Orem, Utah.

In an Aug. 1 news release, Oldcastle officials said the integration of the assets – which include premier product lines, specialized manufacturing capabilities, and geographical positions – into Oldcastle APG’s platform will add to its capabilities in vinyl fencing production following its acquisition of Barrette Outdoor Living, a provider of fencing, railing, and decking in North America, in 2022.

A unit of French construction giant Saint-Gobain, Malvern, Pa.-based CertainTeed makes roofing, ceilings and other building products, the release said, and its upmarket PVC and composite fencing brands Bufftech and SimTek will complement Oldcastle APG’s product mix in both the residential and commercial markets.

Oldcastle president Tim Ortman said that the acquisition “reflects our commitment to continually develop innovative and category-defining building products that connect our customers with the outdoors.”

Oldcastle’s current brands include MoistureShield composite decking, Belgard concrete pavers, and Barrette Outdoor Living’s Active Yards lines. Oldcastle is part of Atlanta, Ga.-based building materials firm CRH Americas Inc.