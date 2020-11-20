Great Day Improvements acquires window maker Apex

In its second big acquisition in 18 months, home improvements company Great Day Improvements LLC is buying plastic window and patio door maker Apex Energy Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Apex has 19 metropolitan area locations nationwide.

“We continue to seek acquisition opportunities in the direct-to-consumer building products and home improvement services sector as part of our ‘Strategic Transactions’ initiative,” Great Day chairman Ed Weinfurtner said in a statement. “Businesses that can be additive in terms of people, products, capabilities, and new geographic markets are highly desired. Apex Energy Solutions is a great example of the kind of business that fits with the long-term goals of our organization.”

Great Day, which is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, acquired Florida-based Hartshorn Custom Contracting Inc. in May 2019.

Brands offered by Great Day include Patio Enclosures brand sunrooms and screen rooms; Stanek brand windows and patio doors; as well as pool enclosures and lanai’s by Hartshorn Custom Contracting.