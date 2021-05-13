Cornerstone Building Brands acquires Prime Window Systems

In a move aimed at expanding its vinyl windows business, exterior building products maker Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has acquired Prime Window Systems LLC for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Prime Window manufactures vinyl window and door products for the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. The firm has approximately 300 employees at manufacturing locations in Colorado and Washington.

“The acquisition of Prime Window advances our strategy towards profitable growth and operational excellence,” said James S. Metcalf, Cornerstone’s chairman and CEO. “We are joining forces with a well-recognized business and an established customer base that will strengthen our multi-channel offering. Additionally, this acquisition expands our leadership position in highly-attractive residential markets, increases our manufacturing scale, and creates new opportunities in the West, making it an ideal fit.”

Headquartered in Cary, N.C., Cornerstone is said to be the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America.