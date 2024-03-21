Cornerstone acquiring window, door maker Harvey Building Products

The deal increases Cornerstone's presence in the repair-and-remodel market and strengthens its offerings in distribution and dealer channels.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has reached an agreement to acquire Harvey Building Products, a manufacturer of windows and doors, and its portfolio of brands, among them Harvey, SoftLite and Thermo-Tech.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The strategic acquisition increases Cornerstone’s presence in the repair-and-remodel market and strengthens its offerings in distribution and dealer channels, a March 20 news release said.

Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., Harvey has approximately 1,200 employees at four manufacturing facilities. The company primarily serves the Eastern U.S. region.

“This transaction will strengthen our presence across the Northeast and the Midwest with key leading brands,” Cornerstone president and CEO Rose Lee said in the news release.

“[Cornerstone’s] strong customer focus, deep channel relationships and extensive product breadth make it a perfect partner to accelerate our future growth,” added Justin St. Hilaire, president of Harvey.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Cornerstone is headquartered in Cary, N.C.