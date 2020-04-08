CMI acquires artificial lumber maker Engineered Plastics Systems

April 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

CMI, a maker of plastic and aluminum water control and soil stabilization products, has acquired artificial lumber maker Engineered Plastic Systems (EPS) for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, EPS designs and manufactures HDPE board used in a variety of applications, primarily decking, railing, and park products, among others. The company markets its products under the Lumberock, Bear Board, and Perennial Park Products brands.

“The acquisition of EPS confirms our commitment to innovation and expands our portfolio of sustainable solutions,” Duane Bryant, president and CEO of CMI, said in a press release. “Their mono-extruded HDPE decking boards, deck railing and fence railing add to our extrusion expertise, regional production footprint and ability to serve new and existing customers with a broader array of products. Additionally, EPS’ products are designed to provide superior performance for the marine markets we serve.”

CMI, headquartered in Woodstock, Ga., manufactures vinyl sheet piling under the ShoreGuard brand, fibre-reinforced polymer piling under the UltraCompositeTM brand, and aluminum sheet piling under the AlumiGuardTM brand. These products provide solutions for many water control and soil stabilization applications, including marine walls, flood protection, levee repair, retaining walls, cut-off and containment.