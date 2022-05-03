Advanced Drainage Systems buys stormwater product molder Cultec

Pipe extruder Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (ADS) has acquired Cultec Inc., a family-owned technology supplier for the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, for an undisclosed amount.

Cultec was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Conn., and molds plastic stormwater and septic chambers.

In a May 2 news release, ADS officials said the deal expands its product portfolio.

ADS is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, and designs, manufactures and markets polypropylene and polyethylene pipes, plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water filters and water separators. The company operates approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centres globally.