Nexe acquires an industrial facility in Windsor, Ont.

British Columbia-based Nexe Innovations Inc., a company involved in plant-based materials manufacturing, has bought a 54,000-square-foot industrial facility located in Windsor, Ont., where it plans to produce its compostable packaging products.

The decision to locate in Windsor was significantly influenced by the availability of skilled labour in the area, the company said in a Jan. 27 statement, including what it calls “deep experience with injection molding and other manufacturing skills” required to support the company’s commercialization and growth plans.

“Acquiring a facility in Windsor enables Nexe to more easily access the talent needed to drive [our] production and product innovation initiatives,” said Nexe president Ash Guglani. “The Windsor region has more than 90 automobile and automobile parts manufacturers, including two OEMs – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Company of Canada, plus over 250 machine, tool, die and mold manufacturers, and more than 450 automation related firms.”

The facility has been purchased for $4.35 million from the assets of auto parts maker JD Norman Canada ULC, which closed its Windsor operations last year.

Advertisement

Nexe has developed what it calls one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary Nexe “pod” is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods.