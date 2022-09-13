Wavin acquires Montreal’s Bow Plumbing Group

The deal gives Netherlands-based Wavin a presence in the North American residential and commercial construction industry.

In a move that give it a presence in the North American residential and commercial construction industry, Netherlands-based building products maker Wavin BV has bought Bow Plumbing Group, a manufacturer of plastic pipes and fittings headquartered in Montreal.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1939, Bow produces full product lines of drainage and pressure plumbing for commercial and residential applications in a range of plastic materials, including cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), ABS, and PVC. The firm has local manufacturing in Quebec, and warehouses and commercial reach across Canada and the U.S.

“[Our] investment in the Bow Plumbing Group strengthens and extends [our] presence in this important market to serve customers and stakeholders with efficient, end-to-end solutions for water management,” Wavin officials said in a statement. “Bow’s reputation for excellence in plastic pipes and fittings will complement [our] full spectrum of offerings for drinking water, wastewater and rainwater management.”

Wavin, which belongs to parent company Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, has a product application range from residential plumbing systems to urban and semi-urban climate resilience and water management systems.

As part of the acquisition, Gilles Cyr, former CEO of Bow Plumbing Group, becomes the general manager of Wavin’s new business in Canada. “I am delighted with this leap forward,” Cyr said. “Wavin and Bow both stand for high-quality products and customer-centricity. By now being part of Orbia we will push innovation in the North American market further together.”